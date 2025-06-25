Cardi B & Stefon Diggs: A Timeline of Their Cutest Moments (So Far)

Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs have reached new and luxurious heights in their blossoming romance. On June 24, Cardi, 32, revealed that the 31-year-old NFL star had rented a full-blown castle for them to stay in as they travel abroad in France.

“Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle,” the Grammy winner told fans, panning the camera to show a massive brick castle in the background. “Look at this. This is a real f—— castle!”

The musician shared that the foot baller star rented the lavish property after she mentioned she never gets a chance to visit the Palace of Versailles whenever she’s in Europe. Well, Diggs didn’t disappoint, he went all out with a stunning castle getaway. The estate featured a luxurious swimming pool, soaring arched ceilings with medieval-inspired details, and a massive dining room with a table big enough to seat over 15 guests. Total fairytale vibes.

“He said b—- you want [a] castle I’ll give you a castle b—-. You’ll sleep in a castle b—-. It’s so crazy,” Cardi gushed.

This isn’t the first time that Cardi and Diggs have been absolutely adorable together or shown major PDA in public.





They made their relationship Instagram Official.

After months of speculation, Cardi finally confirmed what we all suspected: she and Diggs are very much a thing. On June 1, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper dropped a carousel of cozy (and steamy) snaps on Instagram, showing the two loved up aboard a luxury yacht. One pic had Cardi holding Diggs’ face and pulling him in for a kiss, while another video showed her twerking on the NFL star in a pool before showing off a giant bouquet of roses—presumably from her new man.

Cardi’s Coachella Lap Dance Moment.

Cardi turned up the heat during Coachella Weekend One when she was spotted dancing on Diggs in a VIP section. A fan caught the moment and posted it to X (formerly Twitter), joking that Offset was probably “punching the air.” Offset, however, surprised everyone by responding, “I’m happy for her!!” according to E!-News.









Courtside Cuties at Madison Square Garden.

Marking their first official public appearance in May, Cardi and Diggs cozied up courtside at the Knicks vs. Celtics playoff game. Cameras caught them laughing, holding hands, and looking completely smitten. The two were also photographed walking into—and out of—Madison Square Garden hand-in-hand, giving us a full couple moment with just the right touch of glam and PDA.

Holding hands in Paris.

Cardi and the wide receiver were also spotted leaving a nightclub in Paris on June 24 holding each other’s hand and smiling as they left the venue, showing that their romance is unshakeable no matter where they go.





They shared a kiss at the NFL star’s Diggs Day event.

Earlier this month, the rapper, who is gearing up to release her new album Am I The Drama?, was spotted kissing Diggs during his annual Diggs Day event—serving PDA with a side of community love. The NFL baller’s special event gives young students the chance to learn directly from himself and a team of coaches through skill-building stations, fun contests, and non-contact games, all in a high-energy, positive atmosphere.





From yacht kisses to viral dance moves, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are proving to be one of 2025’s most unexpected—and undeniably adorable—new couples. We’ll just be over here refreshing their Instagram pages for more heartwarming content.





