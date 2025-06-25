You Gotta Love It: Cam’ron Signs Memoir Deal With Simon & Schuster

Source: Courtesy / Simon & Schuster

Hip-hop icon and cultural powerhouse Cam’ron Giles has been rising as an entrepreneurial force. Today (June 25th), he continues his ascension, this time in the literary world. The Harlem-born rapper has officially signed a $750,000 book deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster to release his highly anticipated memoir.

The forthcoming book will give readers an unfiltered look into Cam’ron’s rise from the streets of Harlem to the top of the rap game, and his evolution into a respected media personality, fashion figure, and businessman. With signature honesty and Harlem flair, Cam’ron will take fans behind the curtain of his legendary career—sharing untold stories, lessons learned, and his perspective on hip-hop, hustle, and longevity.

“I’m happy to have this deal done.” said Cam’ron. “Hopefully the book will be released February of 2026 and that everyone can take something from my memoir when they read it.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Cam’s recent multi-million dollar deal with Revolt for his hit talk show “Talk With Flee,” further cementing his place as one of the most impactful voices in contemporary culture. Earlier this year, he also debuted his independent film Is It A Crime—which he starred in and produced—now streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

From Dipset legacy to digital dominance, Cam’ron continues to redefine what it means to be a mogul in today’s entertainment landscape. Congrats to the legend on his new deal. Stay tuned for more updates on the memoir’s official title and release details.

