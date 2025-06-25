Breaking Down The Facts, Charges, Witnesses and Alleged Victims Ahead Of Diddy’s Jury Deliberations

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

The end of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial is near. The prosecution has rested after calling more than 30 witnesses, including Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. After settling a civil case with her ex for $20M alleging physical, psychological, and financial abuse, she testified to her experience in an abusive relationship punctuated by “freak-offs” or nights of sexual activity with a series of sex workers while Diddy watched and masturbated.

Other prosecution witnesses, including former employees Capricorn Clark and “Mia,” a pseudonym for a former employee, and “Jane Doe,” who also testified to what she called “hotel nights” also with sex workers, provided that Combs was abusive in his intimate relationships and the workplace as well.

The defense rested its case without calling a single witness.

Despite these witnesses, is it enough to secure a conviction? Here’s a breakdown of the charges, witnesses, and what’s at stake for Combs and more.

What are the charges?

In the federal trial, Combs is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. On Wednesday morning, prosecutors moved to drop certain charges before the jury deliberates and issued further instructions.

They want to drop certain aspects of the sex trafficking case. They will also drop any kidnapping and attempted arson charges stemming from testimony from former employees, including Clark, who alleged she was kidnapped, and from rapper Kid Cudi, whose car was torched while he was dating Ventura.

What has been most debated are the racketeering conspiracy or RICO charges, which are generally used against large criminal enterprises, i.e., the Mafia. Before Combs’ case, Young Thug is the most recent example of a rap mogul being indicted on RICO charges. It was alleged that Young Thug, born Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was using his Young Stoner Life record label as a front to commit crimes, including murder, and co-founded Young Slime Life, described as a “criminal street gang.” He was indicted with 27 others in the case. Ultimately, he pleaded to lesser charges, was released in 2024, and is currently under 15 years’ probation, which includes a 20-year sentence reinstatement if he violates the terms of his probation.

Will Combs testify?

No, Combs will not testify on his behalf. He told the judge he had “thoroughly” discussed it with his lawyers and was making his own decision. When Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs how he was feeling, Combs told him, “I am doing great, thank you, your honor. You are doing an excellent job.”

What prosecution witness was the most impactful?

It would have to be Ventura, as she’s the most public face of Combs’ abusive behavior, including what was shown in the 2016 video obtained and shared by CNN before the trial. Ventura, who had her third child with husband Alex Fine two weeks after her appearance in court, testified to having “hundreds” of freak-offs with multiple sex workers over their 10-year relationship. The abuse allegations were first revealed in a civil lawsuit in 2023, with Ventura providing times, dates, and locations of many of the encounters. During the trial, she also testified that her mother was forced to pay Combs $20K to keep the tapes from being revealed to the public. The money was later returned. “Jane Doe,” who also testified to being forced into what she called “hotel nights,” but her testimony may be undermined when it was revealed that Combs is paying her legal fees and her $10,000 rent. It was also revealed that despite her issues with Combs, they remain in a relationship.

What about the RICO charges?

Internet commenters and social media “reporters” seem divided on whether or not the RICO charges will stick. However, they are not at the trial, watching and listening to daily testimony in its entirety, not just in soundbites. The jury has also seen the witnesses, while the public has not, as no cameras are allowed in the federal courtroom. They would have a better handle on who was credible, which witnesses they believed, and the legalities of the case based on instructions they would receive before deliberating. If you compare the RICO charges in the Young Thug case, Williams was accused of much more serious crimes and indicted with 27 others. While witnesses have testified that Diddy’s former chief of staff, Kristina Khorrum facilitated the handoff of the hotel tape to Diddy in exchange for money and made sure Diddy never ran out of baby oil, she has denied any criminal wrongdoing or knowledge of criminal wrongdoing, has not been charged and was not called as a witness. That would undermine the conspiracy part of the RICO case, as a conspiracy usually requires co-conspirators.

When does the jury get the case and how long will it take for them to come to a verdict?

The judge will meet with lawyers on both sides on Wednesday to go over housekeeping, including final instructions for the jury. The jury should get the case on Thursday. Judge Subramanian says he believes the trial will wrap up by the July 4th holiday, if not sooner. The jury remains at eight men and four women after a Black male juror was dismissed, and a white male replaced him. Per AP, three jurors are under 40 and five are over 60. Most of the jury have college degrees, including a scientist with a Ph.D. And four jurors are from Westchester County, a suburb of New York City. Westchester County includes Mt. Vernon, where Combs grew up.

