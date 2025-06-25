Entertainment

Hulu Unveils Trailer For 'Washington Black'

Hulu Unveils Trailer For 'Washington Black' Starring Sterling K. Brown

Published on June 25, 2025

Hulu 'Washington Black' Key Art
Source: Courtesy / hulu

Hulu has officially released the trailer and key art for its highly anticipated original series Washington Black. Read more and watch the trailer inside.

The series is set to premiere all eight episodes on July 23, 2025. The sweeping period drama stars Emmy award winner Sterling K. Brown, who also serves as executive producer.

Washington Black is based on the internationally acclaimed novel by Esi Edugyan. The series tells the remarkable story of George Washington “Wash” Black, an 11-year-old boy born into the brutal conditions of a 19th-century Barbados sugar plantation. Despite the cruelty of his surroundings, Wash’s brilliance, particularly in the sciences, sets him apart. But when a violent incident catapults him into a perilous escape, Wash embarks on a breathtaking journey across continents—from the Caribbean to the Arctic—forcing him to confront questions of identity, freedom, and belonging.

The newly released trailer teases an epic adventure grounded in emotional complexity and historical reality, as Wash navigates a world intent on defining him by his past while he dreams of a future on his own terms. At the heart of the story lies an exploration of the bond between Wash and his unlikely ally, Christopher “Titch” Wilde, who recognizes the young boy’s intellectual gifts and becomes both mentor and fellow fugitive.

Ernest Kingsley Jr. stars as Wash, with Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and Sterling K. Brown rounding out a powerful ensemble cast.

The series is brought to life by showrunners Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Kimberly Ann Harrison and produced by 20th Television in association with Indian Meadows Productions and The Gotham Group. With directing contributions from acclaimed filmmakers Wanuri Kahiu and Anthony Hemingway, the show promises a visually stunning and narratively rich portrayal of a story that defies the constraints of time and genre.

In an era where historical fiction continues to resonate with contemporary themes of liberation and self-determination, Washington Black is poised to be a standout. The series not only sheds light on the often-overlooked brilliance of Black lives during the 1800s but invites viewers into an unforgettable world of resilience, intellect, and imagination.

Catch Washington Black when it premieres exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally on July 23.

Check out the trailer below:

