MakeUp

Coco Jones Collabs with Lip Bar For Fearless Beauty Drop

Coco Jones Channels Her Latest Album Into A Fearless Beauty Drop With The Lip Bar

Coco Jones x The Lip Bar collaboration is what happens when beauty, culture, and artistry collide in perfect hues.

Published on June 24, 2025

TLB x Coco Jones: Why Not More Lippies
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

The Lip Bar and R&B powerhouse Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Coco Jones have joined forces to create a limited-edition collection of lip bundles inspired by her debut album, Why Not More?. Known for her soul-stirring voice, rich tone, and rising star power, Jones brings not just her talent but her presence, poise, and gorgeous aura to this beauty partnership. Together, they’re creating more than just makeup — they’re delivering a love letter to Black women everywhere through curated lip bundles featuring The Lip Bar’s Nonstop Liquid Matte LipsticksStraight Line Creamy Lip Liners, and Gloss Up Lip Gloss.

Founded by Melissa Butler, The Lip Bar has always centered Black women in beauty with unapologetic boldness. From barrier-breaking shades to inclusive branding, it’s no wonder the brand is one of the girls’ most beloved makeup lines. This collaboration continues the tradition by tapping into Jones’ dynamic essence and giving it form through pigment, lush lip colors, and radiant finishes that pair well with a wide range of skin tones.

Coco, who has gracefully transitioned from Disney darling to grown-woman R&B icon, represents a new generation of beauty: confident, multifaceted, and deeply rooted. Her partnership with The Lip Bar isn’t just about gloss and glam; it’s about visibility, empowerment, and owning the fullness of Black beauty. Jump in below to learn how to achieve some of The Lip Bar X Why Not More? glamorous looks.

Get The Look: Coco Jones X The Lip Bar

TLB x Coco Jones: Why Not More Lippies
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Why Not More? Coco 

  • Start by outlining your lip shape with our deep brown Nonstop Liquid Matte in shade Low Key, to give the lips dimension.  
  • Fill in the inner part of the lips with our soft brown Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick in shade Naturalista. Blend together to create a chocolatey ombre effect.  
  • Why not be a little extra? Top off the look with our Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in shade Extra for the ultimate nude shimmer moment!  

Why Not More? Reds

  • Start the look off by defining your outer lips with our deep brown Nonstop Liquid Matte in shade Savage.  
  • Fill in the inner part of your lips with our Nonstop Liquid Matte in shade Hot Mama, a fiery red that’s the star of the show. 
  • Layer our Gloss Up Sheer Finish Lip Gloss in shade Minimalist for added shine. The finished lip look is red-carpet worthy!  
Source: Courtesy of The Lip Bar / Courtesy of The Lip Bar

Why Not More? Shine

  • Outline lip starting from the top corner with our creamy Straight Line Lip Liner in Straight Livin’– a rich, deep brown that glides on like butter.  
  • Layer on our Soft Kisses Nourishing Lipstick in shade Bare Me, a soft nude. Blend lipstick into lip liner for a seamless nude effect. 
  • Why not shine? Swipe on our Gloss Up Sheer Finish Lip Gloss in shade Trophy Wife to give your lips some stage-worthy sparkle. 

Why Not More? Nudes 

  • Outlining lips starting from the top corner with our creamy Straight Line Lip Liner in shade Straight Livin’.  
  • Swipe on our Nonstop Liquid Matte Lipstick in shade Curlfriend for the perfect pop of mauvy pink. Blend the shade into lip liner for a seamless nude look. 
  • Top look off with our Gloss Up Sheer Finish Lip Gloss in shade Ringleader for added color and intense shine. 

Coco Jones Channels Her Latest Album Into A Fearless Beauty Drop With The Lip Bar  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

