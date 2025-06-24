MakeUp

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 NYX Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval

Lori Harvey sported this budget-friendly lip gloss while out and about in Beverly Hills, proving that good beauty products don't always come with a hefty price tag.

Published on June 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval
Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey was recently spotted rocking the $6 NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, giving us an unexpected yet effortlessly fabulous beauty moment. The socialite worked the affordable gloss while out and about in Beverly Hills, proving that style doesn’t always come with a hefty price tag. Harvey paired the shiny lip balm with a white graphic tee, oversized pants, designer shades, and a swag that could not be denied.

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval
Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

NYX Professional Makeup was launched in Los Angeles in 1999, offering luxury makeup at affordable prices. NYX is loved by both professional artists and everyday makeup enthusiasts, providing a wide range of beauty products that create fabulous looks. Among their standout lip options is the iconic Butter Gloss line. While high‑end glosses can run ten times that, NYX manages to deliver soft, glossy lips with a lightweight feel. Lori Harvey’s choice of this wallet-friendly gloss isn’t just a trend; it’s a reminder that beauty products don’t have to be expensive to make a statement.

Lori Harvey Rocks NYX Butter Gloss

Related Stories

Harvey knows a thing or two about both beauty and fashion. The model can stun with a beautiful beat face while working a fly outfit. From walking high-fashion runways to launching her skincare brand SKN by LH, Harvey has built a personal brand rooted in elegance, beauty, and quiet confidence. Her fashion game is consistently on point, and she continues to rise through the cultural ranks as a full-fledged it-girl. And the fact that she is slaying in these California streets sporting an economical beauty brand makes us love her more.

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval
Source: Kevin Wong for NYX Professional Makeup / NYX Makeup, NYX Lip Gloss, Lori Harvey

Click here to add NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss to your cart.

Lori Harvey Gave This $6 NYX Lip Gloss Her Stamp Of Approval  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close