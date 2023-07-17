So First Comes Love Then Comes What? | First Comes Love Then Comes Murder

CLOSE

You know what they say, “first comes love then comes marriage,” but what happens when it turns into “first comes love, then comes murder?”

We started off our July Suspense is Real movie lineup, by premiering our original film, First Comes Love Then Comes Murder.

Throughout the film, we see themes of issues including domestic abuse, deceit, tyranny, and the need for independence explored.

Beautiful and extremely pregnant, Candice Nelson (played by Jennifer Sears) is a paralegal. Her husband, Kenneth (Guyviaud Joseph), is extremely attractive, and prosperous, but unfortunately, has an unruly/scary side. They look to be the picture of marital bliss and are frequently mistaken for #relationshipgoals.

Things take a wild turn when one night Ken forces himself on his wife after returning from the strip club intoxicated. Normally he can charm his way back into her good graces, but now that she is pregnant, no amount of patience or prayers will help.

When Ken learns that Candice has hired Dallas’ most renowned divorce attorney, whose catchphrase is “If you leave him, we’ll gut him,” he becomes enraged and chooses a more permanent termination of their marriage – death.

We were taken for quite the ride as we continued to watch. Check out some of our favorite tweets as we watched First Comes Love Then Comes Murder!

This viewer took the words out of our mouth!

Yesss, we love all of the love that First Comes Love Then Comes Murder is receiving!

Our girl Candice was in a world of danger!

How?! Someone please explain!

We had a feeling that Ken was plotting something!

Well, they did hit it off…

Ken had everyone upset last night!

No but seriously, how did he survive that??

Now Ken!

Yikes, not smart at all…

Ken had everyone super upset, and we see why! He does he keep popping up like this??

Fans weren’t having it last night!

Doug came through last night!

We had a blast watching our new original film, First Comes Love Then Comes Murder with y’all last night! Did you watch First Comes Love Then Comes Murder, last night? If so, tell us your favorite part of the film below!

If you or anyone that you know is in an abusive relationship, help is available. Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233.

