Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled by Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

CLOSE

For Chef Jernard Wells, life moves fast. The renowned chef, TV host and father of nine maintains a busy schedule and juggles multiple projects while overseeing his culinary empire. That’s why he relies on the fast and reliable connection of the Xfinity 10G Network.

Building Chef Jernard’s culinary enterprise is a multifaceted venture as the award-winning host of New Soul Kitchen on CLEO TV. His signature style of cooking brings southern favorites to life with a modern twist. From blackened salmon to smoky seafood mac and cheese, the chef’s mouth-watering recipes inspire audiences to recreate his dishes for family and friends.

When he’s not in front of the camera, the busy chef, restaurateur, and mogul develops tasty new recipes to share and produces his own line of Haute Cuisine gourmet sauces, spices, and butters. Whether he’s on the road, writing new recipes or engaging with his social media family, staying connected is a must for the Mississippi native. “There is never a dull moment in my house,” says Chef Jernard. The Xfinity 10G Network’s fast and reliable connection keeps his family moving.

The cookbook author and his family stay seamlessly connected whether they’re scrolling, posting, chatting, live streaming, or watching episodes of New Soul Kitchen—all at the same time. Sharing bandwidth with your household has never been easier. Don’t let your internet slow you down. Experience the Xfinity 10G Network and enjoy a fast and reliable connection every time.