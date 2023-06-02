Ms. Jacky Oh, D.C. Young Fly’s Long-Time Girlfriend Dead at 32

CLOSE

Wild ‘N Out star Ms. Jacky Oh, who was the longtime girlfriend of comedian D.C. YoungFly has reportedly passed away. She was 32 years old.

According to TMZ, Ms. Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, was in Miami for a “mommy makeover” according to a since-deleted social media post. However, her cause of death is still unknown.

The young couple had three kids together: Prince Nehemiah Whitfield, Nala Whitfield, and Nova Whitfield. She was one of the cast members of the MTV show, where they first met.

She had quit the show to concentrate on her business, a lip gloss line called J Nova, and of course her family.

The official social media page for Wild ‘N Out announced about Ms. Jacky’s passing and shared their condolences by stating, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Jacky Oh’s family, and loved ones at this time. May she rest in peace.

