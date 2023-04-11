JET Magazine Returns as Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole Gracing the Cover

by Jhanaya Belle

For many decades, JET was a staple in Black homes and businesses. Now the beloved publication is back in print with a brand-new look!

Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole has played a vital role bringing the legendary publication back to print as they collaborated for the “Pinky Is the New Black” the limited-edition legacy issue that JET and Cole collaborated on.

Cole hinted about a partnership with the venerable magazine on social media over the weekend.

“The last printed issue of JET magazine was in 2014, until me🥰…I am honored and humbled to be the poster girl for this historic symbolism of black excellence,” Pinky started.

According to reports, Cole’s entrepreneurial career, which culminated in the $100 million Slutty Vegan empire, will be covered in this special collector’s issue.

Entirely handpicked by Cole, in this special issue, JET also focused on in-depth profiles of Pinky Cole’s family, her go-to vegan dishes, advice from her hairstylist, and much more.

Copies of this amazing edition are available at Slutty Vegan, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Rite Aid, Kroger, Publix, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and Albertsons.

Please join us as we celebrate the return of JET magazine, and a huge shout out to Pinky Coles for making this possible! Will you be picking up an issue?

