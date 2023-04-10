TSU Cheerleaders Create History at Nationals

by Jhanaya Belle

April 10, 2023

Photo by: TSU Cheerleaders

Congratulations to the 2023 National Cheerleaders Association Cheer Spirit Rally Division I Champions!

The Texas Southern University cheerleaders took home the Division I title of the 2023 National Cheerleaders Association Cheer Spirit Rally on April 6th.

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to Nationals,” Shontrese Comeaux, the Lady Tigers’ head coach stated. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, ‘It’s time to go to work.’ I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

The Lady Tigers cheerleaders outperformed Niagara University, earning a performance score of 96.1 and an event score of 95.5875, making Texas Southern University the first HBCU to take home a national title.

Finishing third overall in the Intermediate All Female Division I with a score of 96.31 was North Carolina A&T State University. With a score of 94.63, Florida A&M came in fourth place, just behind A&T State University.

Please join us as we congratulate The Lady Tigers cheerleading team on this amazing accomplishment!

