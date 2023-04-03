Teyana Taylor to Portray Dionne Warwick in Upcoming Biopic

by Jhanaya Belle

April 3, 2023

Your wishes have been granted!

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, a triple threat Teyana Taylor reveals that she will be portraying the legendary Dionne Warwick.

“We’re in the building process right now,” Taylor stated. “I’ve always wanted to make sure like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina [Turner] was, how Jamie Foxx and Ray Charles, you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them and I miss when movies was like that, when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”

Dionne Warwick will forever be known as the musician who “bridged the gap,” as she created many hits that contain the soulful fusion of pop, gospel, and R&B music that broke many musical barriers.

The big screen is nothing new to Taylor. She’s landed parts in movies like Madea’s Big Happy Family, Honey: Rise Up And Dance, and Coming to America 2 over the years.

In her recent film, A Thousand and One the Harlemite expands her acting skills to play a mother who knows no limitations when striving to improve her and her child’s lives.

Shying away from her around-the-way girl roles, fans can expect to see Teyana in more serious roles.

We can’t wait to see Teyana Taylor play Dionne Warwick on the big screen! Let us know if you’d be watching the upcoming biopic in the comments below.

