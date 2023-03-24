Women Behind TV One 2023 | Jennifer McMillan

by Alana Seldon

March 24, 2023

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

This year, TV One’s theme is celebrating the powerful women we come into contact with every day. Whether a family member or friend, we’re here to give our every day heroes their flowers.

Many of those women paving the way, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about some of the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

INTRODUCING JENNIFER McMILLAN

VP Production Facilities, Operations

What led you to TV One?

I have been with TV One since it launched in 2004. TV One was my client at Comcast Media Center. I remember that I was so excited to have them as my client because it was the first time in my career working with and for a large group of Melanated people. From the first moment I met the people at TV One I knew they we would become my family.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

When women operate in the fullness of their divine feminine, they create, inspire, visualize, support, and show compassion like nobody else can. This is especially important in the entertainment industry, which thrives on creativity, vision, and thinking outside the box. The entertainment industry needs women!

Women face many challenges such as flexible hours, remote working, motherhood, and finding a work-life balance. How do you empower yourself and the women around you through it all?

Now that I am older, I have come to value rest and reflection more than ever before. It is critical for us to pay attention to our bodies. I have learned the hard way that our bodies will shut down and force us to take breaks if we refuse to intentionally do it for ourselves.

I encourage the women around me to endeavor to make time for rest, reflection, and relaxation before our bodies make us do it. The work is plenty and isn’t going anywhere, however, there is only one YOU!

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? How does she inspire you?

My grandmother became a computer programmer for United Airlines during a time when it was unheard of for women to be in a technical field of any kind. She dealt with incredible amounts of disrespect, disregard, and dismissal. She could’ve easily taken the opportunity to be bitter, sad, and resentful, and just give up.

Instead, she endeavored to teach herself everything there was to know about computers, and show up and show all the way out… and keep it classy while doing it! I love my grandmother. She has taught me everything I know about how to be a professional woman, in a male dominated industry.

Share a piece of advice for young women starting out on their career journey.

Know your worth and your value, but also know that you don’t know everything. Not everyone who offers constructive criticism or challenges your ideas or your strategies is an adversary or a hater. They may actually be your biggest supporters and fans. Some of the most critical, harshest, straight forward, and no-nonsense people can be your greatest teachers on your journey. Stay true to who you are, always be authentic, and always lead with compassion. It will advance your career beyond measure.

What legacy do you hope to leave?

I want to be remembered as a leader, more than a boss. I want to be remembered as someone who always took the opportunity to inspire, encourage, and uplift my people. I want to be remembered as a woman who was bold, courageous, and passionate about everything she did. I want to be remembered as a woman who was not afraid to stand out and stand up for what she believed in, as well as a woman who was never afraid to take risks.

