Gladys Knight Receives the National Medal of Arts

by Jhanaya Belle

March 22, 2023

Photo by: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Let’s continue to give this legend her flowers!

Motown icon Gladys Knight was one of the latest to receive the National Medal of Arts held at the White House.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest honor bestowed by the US government for artists, art patrons, and organizations.

“We’re a nation, a great nation, in large part because of the power of the arts and humanities. That’s stamped into the DNA of America,” President Biden stated during the ceremony. “Today … (we) continue the legacy of awarding two of our nation’s highest honors to 23 extraordinary Americans.”

Knight, who is frequently referred to as the “Empress of Soul,” is honored for her extraordinary talent and impact on a range of genres.

The 2023 National Medal of Arts was also awarded to Knight, Vera Wang, Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mindy Kaling.

Please join us as we congratulate Gladys Knight and the rest of the recipients of this prestigious honor!

