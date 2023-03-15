Prolific R&B Singer, Bobby Caldwell Passes Away at 71

by Jhanaya Belle

March 15, 2023

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After a chronic illness, Bobby Caldwell, the soulful singer-songwriter behind the 1978 smash “What You Won’t Do for Love,” passed away. He was 71.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” Mary Caldwell, his wife broke the news. He had been “floxed,” it took his health over the last six years and two months. Rest with God, my Love.”

According to Caldwell’s Twitter account, he had to take a vacation from performing because of a “medical problem” in July 2021. The account said, “Please remember Bobby in your prayers,” in August 2022.

Caldwell, who was born in New York City on August 15, 1951, was well-known for his extraordinary talent at fusing many musical genres, such as jazz, R&B, and pop.

His soulful singles, including “What You Won’t Do for Love,” “My Flame,” and “Coming Down From Love,” brought him fame and honors all over the world, and in 1978 he was nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobby Caldwell’s family, and loved ones at this time.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

