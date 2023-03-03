Dating Advice with LisaRaye: Is Chivalry Dead?

by Alana Seldon

March 2, 2023

On episode 4 of Asking For a Friend, we are introduced to Dejané and Chelsea, two Mississippi-born homegirls!

Chelsea is ready to be a mom and settle down, while Dejané wants a man to have fun and travel with! These Southern belles are hoping to find men that will show them that chivalry isn’t dead.

Is chivalry a thing of the past? Are there gentlemen still holding it down? Some argue it depends on the generation, but here are LisaRaye’s 2cents on the topic!

We has to aske our girl LisaRaye, host of the hit new show, for her 2 cents.

Watch her discuss the topic down below!

