Finding a Work/Life Balance | Asking For a Friend

by Alana Seldon

February 24, 2023

There are so many things on our plates daily between our careers, family, hobbies and love life.

But, it’s always important to remember self-care!

Finding a work/life balance is crucial.

On episode 3 of Asking For a Friend, Adrian and Emanuel are bachelor besties, who say they are finally ready to settle down. But are they really?

The duo also identifies as business partners and they are serious about their business.

Of course we asked our girl LisaRaye, host of the hit new show, for her 2 cents on finding a work/life balance.

Watch her discuss the topic down below!

