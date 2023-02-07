DMX’s Young Daughter to Raise Drug Addiction Awareness with Docuseries

by Jhanaya Belle

February 7, 2023

Photo by: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella

The late rapper DMX’s daughter is ready to have conversations that some adults aren’t ready for!

At the tender age of 10, Sonovah Hillman Jr. lost her aunt, and uncle to fentanyl addiction, and her father due to a drug overdose. After attending a 10-week D.A.R.E. program led by her school, the 10-year-old is ready to tackle the epidemic with a four-part docuseries.

“I came up with the idea to do a four-part docuseries on fentanyl and drug addiction,” she revealed. “I wanted to talk to people about their experience, trauma, feelings and come up with the solution for healing. I’m ready to have the conversation that some adults aren’t ready to have and try to find out the answer we all want to know: what can we do to help our loved ones get clean and stay clean?”

After learning the dangers of drug addictions, having a passion about the topic, and how it destroys families, Sonovah launched a GoFundMe to help get started with her docuseries.

Her biggest goal of the docuseries is to talk to other children that were affected by drug addictions.

“Fentanyl is affecting every gender, race, class and age group,” she said.

If you recall, DMX born Earl Simmons was exposed to drugs at the age of 14, when his mentor Ready Ron gave him a crack-laced blunt.

As he shared his story about his drug addiction, he emotionally questioned “why would you do that to a child?”

DMX would later passed away on April 9, 2021, due to a reported cocaine-induced heart attack.

We applaud Sonovah Hillman Jr. on this project! Will you be watching the docuseries?

