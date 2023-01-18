David and Tamela Mann Accept the Inspirational Impact Honor at the 2023 Urban One Honors

by Jhanaya Belle

January 18, 2023

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

We all love this power couple who has been a fixture in the entertainment industry for decades. At the 2023 Urban One Honors, we had a chance to give them their flowers!

Actor Lamman Rucker presented David and Tamela Mann with the Inspirational Impact Honor.

To celebrate this achievement, the talented singer Keke Wyatt performed a medley for the two, including Tamela’s gospel hit “Take Me to the King.”

The Manns, who were overwhelmed with pride and gratitude, accepted the award with testimony about how far their lives and careers have taken them – both individually and together.

“We didn’t write a speech either, because we honestly didn’t know what to say,” David Mann said starting his speech. “First, giving honor to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ who is the head of our lives, who we live and move through and have our being. It is an honor, thank you Cathy Hughes. We’ve been married for 34, going on 35 years, and this right here is a ride and die.”

In true “Mr. Brown” fashion, David just had to make the crowd laugh, making fun of his own “cry voice” and being overcome with emotion.a

Tamela tearfully continued.

“Giving honor to God. Thank you so much, TV One, Cathy Hughes. Thank you for television and radio. I just so grateful for everyone that’s in this room. I want you know all things are possible if you believe.”

Thank you, David and Tamela Mann, for being such a great source of inspiration throughout your respected careers!

If you missed the show, watch it on the TV One App or catch the re-airing on Thursday, Jan. 19th at 9p/8c only on TV One.

