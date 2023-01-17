LL COOL J Accepts the Entertainment Icon Honor at the 2023 Urban One Honors

by Jhanaya Belle

January 17, 2023

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

We were truly honored to celebrate the Icons of the Culture during the fifth annual Urban One Honors during MLK Day!

As we celebrated this year’s honorees, you know we had to celebrate the musical genre that took over the world 50 years ago this year, Hip-Hop!

The legend Rev. Run presented LL COOL J, as an artist and fan.

LL COOL J expressed his gratitude to Kool Moe Dee as “generation 1 as a fan and generation 1.5 as an artist” and thanked Rev. Run for mentoring him when he was a young artist as he accepted the Entertainment Icon Honor award.

“I just want to say first off, that having you present this to me is like unbelievably important to me,” the rapper/actor said. “You took me under your wing, took me on tour, showed me the ropes you and the group. And I love you for it, and I appreciate you for it. And I love you.”

He continued.

“Kool Moe Dee is in the building who I listened to. I used to stare at his records as a little kid, and watch the records spin. Run and them too, but Moe before that. Watching and dreaming what it would be like to be able to make an album, make a record, to go make music. And Moe I thank you for that.”

He left a motivational message for those who are pursuing their dreams, telling them that “dreams don’t have a deadline” and that “anything is possible.”

