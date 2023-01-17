Pharrell Williams Accepts the Music Innovation Honor at the 2023 Urban One Honors

by Jhanaya Belle

January 17, 2023

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

We recognized Icons of the Culture at the 5th annual Urban One Honors last night, making it a night to remember!

As this year’s host, Tank brought a lot of vivid energy to the stage as we honored our culture, HBCUs, and countless Black artists. LeToya Luckett, the host of our Backstage Pass, sat down with all of our favorites and managed to convince them to spill the beans backstage!

Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha-T presented the Music Innovation Honor to his longtime friend, collaborator, and fellow VA-native Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell took some time to consider his beginnings and express his gratitude to those there for having “opened doors” for him as an artist.

“Super weird, that’s what it feels like right now, super weird, because you know man, we were in Virginia like dreaming of this,” Pharrell said as he took the stage to accept his award.

He continued: “of ever getting close to our heroes, like LL and Run DMC, and Kool Moe Dee, and Salt N Pepa. People in this room have opened so many doors through not only their music, but their creativity, and their entertainment. And it’s a super pinch yourself moment in here looking at these people in here.”

Additionally, he commended founder Cathy Hughes for having the vision to start Urban One.

