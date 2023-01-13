Celebrating Pharrell Williams | 5th Annual Urban One Honors Icons of the Culture

by Jhanaya Belle

January 13, 2023

Photo by: Pharrell Williams

Give ALL the flowers to the fifth annual Urban One Honors Music Innovation award recipient Pharrell Williams, a brilliant producer, songwriter, recording artist, philanthropist, fashion designer, and an entrepreneur!!

He has received 13 Grammy Awards, including three Producer of the Year nominations (2004, 2014, and 2019), ASCAP’s renowned Golden Note Award, a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination, and two Academy Award nominations.

With a lineup of well-known performers, artists, thought leaders, and companies, Williams inaugurated his 3-day Something in the Water Festival in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Millions watched the live webcast of the festival in 2022 as it expanded internationally.

The Virginia native was nominated in 2020 and later inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2022.

Coming to the scene in the early 1990s, he founded the hip-hop and R&B production team the Neptunes with close friend Chad Hugo.

Since then, they have worked on tracks for a variety of recording artists, ranging from Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, Usher, Snoop Dogg, The Clipse, etc.

Some of Pharrell’s biggest hits are “Happy,” “Grindin’,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Milkshake,” and “Frontin’.”

He co-founded N.E.R.D. alongside Hugo and drummer Shay Haley in 1999, and he assumed the role of lead vocalist shortly after.

Williams has significantly influenced the sound of contemporary popular music and is regarded as one of the twenty-first century’s most important and successful music producers.

We are excited to pay homage to this Icon of the Culture!

