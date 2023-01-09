Al Roker Reveals New Information About His ‘Tumultuous, Terrifying’ Surgery

by Jhanaya Belle

January 9, 2023

Photo by: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Legendary news anchor, Al Roker shared “frightening,” facts of his operation and his journey to recovery when he appeared on NBC’s Today Show.

The news anchor returned to NBC’s Today Show on Friday, January 6th after he received a challenging 7-hour surgery to “correct a bunch of internal stuff.”

“Look, I had two complicating things,” he said, going into detail of the medical team finding two bleeding ulcers, blood clots in his legs and lungs, as well as internal bleeding,” he shared.

Early in November, the weatherman was unaware of the seriousness of his situation. While he was first complaining of stomach aches, other medical conditions were soon discovered.

“I had blood clots, which they think came up after I had COVID in September. And then I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was.”

Roker was treated at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where his medical staff worked on a tiny section of his intestine, removed his gallbladder, and operated on his colon.

During the show, he playfully said, “I went in for one operation, I got four free. So, I got that going for me.”

Roker commended ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts for collaborating with medical professionals to guide Roker to the appropriate care.

“She basically shielded me from all of this. I’m a living example of ignorance is bliss,” he said. “I was able to put all my energy into recuperating because I didn’t know how bad this was. … I thought I was doing good!”

“There was just so much that had to be done, and a major major surgery, if you don’t mind me saying,” Robert said. “And we were just on pins and needles, every day. I kept everyone abreast — our family, you all. And Al and I were sitting there one day in the hospital… and through this very scratchy voice, and he was so gaunt and exhausted, he said, I’m going to make a ‘spatchcock turkey for Christmas.’ And I didn’t know whether to burst into tears or just to beam.”

He continued to express his gratitude in an Instagram post after the show.

“Can’t thank @debrobertsabc enough for getting me through this medical crisis. And now that she’s here at @todayshow maybe she might stay? Just kidding,” he wrote.

We are glad to hear that Al Roker is recovering and is doing better! Please join us as we continue to uplift him during this time.

