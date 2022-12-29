Rapper Theophilus London Reported Missing by Family

by Jhanaya Belle

December 29, 2022

Photo by: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire Gin

Rapper Theophilus London, who has collaborated with artists including Kanye West and Tame Impala, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 28th by his friends and family.

The last time someone spoke with him, they claimed in a statement to Variety, was in July 2022 in Los Angeles.

After attempting to locate London for the past few weeks, his family members traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 27th. They filed a missing person report to the LAPD and are now requesting assistance from the public.

“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”

After the 35-year-old’s family members went to Los Angeles to report him missing to the LAPD, they are now currently asking for any tips from the public regarding London’s whereabouts.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus stated.

In 2009, Theophilus London’s single “Humdrum Town” marked his breakthrough.

Two years later, Timez Are Weird These Days, his debut studio album, was released.

Since 2011, London has collaborated with musicians like Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, and others on three studio albums.

In 2015, he collaborated with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom on Kanye West’s tune “All Day,” for which he received Grammy nominations for best rap song and rap performance.

In January 2020, Bebey, his most recent album, was released.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Theophilus London’s loved ones at this time. We also hope that Theophilus returns home safely.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

