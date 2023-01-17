Ally Asks What it Takes to be an Icon | Urban One Honors

by Alana Seldon

January 17, 2023

In essence, TV One is known to celebrate the good times, key cultural moments, and our heroes without capes.

The Urban One Honors is no different! In celebrating Icons of the Culture, the network has tapped a stellar group of leaders who have been at the forefront of representing who we are.

Ally is proud to participate in this year’s show, sponsoring the Entertainment Icon Honor.

As part of the collaboration, Ally asked celebrities to describe the word ‘icon’ and what it takes to be one.

Our 2023 host, Tank said an icon is one who “can’t take no for an answer.” And the people who fall under that umbrella:

“Pioneers who helped create the floors we dance on, helped created the walls of the buildings that we’re able to perform in, helped create the landscape of radio format where we’re able to get our records played,” he told TV One.

Backstage Pass host LeToya Luckett added that being an icon takes using your gift and honoring it on the highest level and being recognized for it over and over and over again.

“It’s the people who keep going, the people who don’t give up and give it 100 every time they hit the stage, every time a record comes out,” she said. “They do it at the highest level on a consistent basis. The icons that I know, they been at 10 since they was 10. It’s the work, the dedication, the staying true to themselves, the being different and not being afraid to step out of the box but doing it over and over again. They’re unstoppable.”

In addition to our hosts of the night, TV One caught up with celebrities, Trina Braxton, Lamman Rucker, Chris “Play” Martin, DJ Spinderella, and Marvin Sapp, who totally understood the assignment.

Here’s some of what they said:

People who keep going and don’t give up

Movers and shakers

Someone who makes lasting impact

Influential, game changers

Super dreamers and visionaries

Above all, icons are simply timeless. Their impact is never forgotten; it’s always felt.

From decades of entertaining in the music industry or the big screen to implementing change on Capitol Hill, our six honorees have helped shape and influence many aspects of the culture.

How would you describe the word icon? Join the conversation online and share your thoughts with us!

Be sure to catch Urban One Honors on TV One (check your local listings for show times).

Ally is dedicated to economic mobility (specifically as it relates to the Black community) with programs like Moguls in the Making, Fintropolis, and collaborations with United Masters/Earn Your Leisure.

Visit ally.com to learn more.

