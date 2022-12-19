Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from Two-Month Long Coma

by Jhanaya Belle

December 19, 2022

Photo by: David Becker/Getty Images

Al B. Sure! discusses his difficult medical journey in his first interview since emerging from a two-month coma.

The R&B musician and radio DJ revealed that he had a liver transplant in an interview with Fox 5 New York on Tuesday, December 13. He talked about his path to adopting a better lifestyle after being given various medical diagnoses, including obesity and kidney failure.

“This is July 2022 and then it was October,” Al told Fox 5. “I was intubated. I was on a ventilator, had a tracheotomy. There were so many things going on, to the point where they were considering sending me to hospice.”

The Mount Vernon native recalls that he was starting to feel better after having bariatric surgery. He once weighed 309 pounds.

However, he passed out in the studio while working on brand-new music, and was taken to the hospital. he later fell into a two-month coma.

After experiencing a near-death encounter, the 54-year-old was able to gather his strength, and he is now on the road to recovery, he said.

“What people don’t truly understand, unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking,” said the singer-songwriter who also revealed he is a recipient of a new liver.

Al B. also received a lot of support as his health crisis became public from peers in the industry such as Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Al is currently working on publishing a book about his life, starting a podcast, and making new music. The legendary R&B singer is also working on a documentary surrounding the life of Rev. Al Sharpton, entitled The Loudmouth.

We are so happy to hear that Al B. Sure! is doing much better as we continue to uplift him during this time!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

