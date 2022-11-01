Al B. Sure! Recovering After Spending Two Months in a Coma

by Jhanaya Belle

November 1, 2022

Celebrities and fans have been praying for renowned R&B artist Al B. Sure! as he’s recovering after being in a two-month-long coma.

Al B. Sure Jr., his eldest son, recently disclosed that the 54-year-old is currently being treated at a hospital after having been in a coma due to undisclosed reasons.

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out,” Al B. Sure Jr exclaimed in the caption of an Instagram post.

The aspiring singer thanked his father’s fans once again for the prayers and well wishes.

“For all the concerns and worries about my family!” as he dedicated his birthday to his famous father. “Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f–kin hospital!! We need u big homie!! I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y’all!!”

The 54-year-old replied with a sincere message “#HappyBornDay son. To my oldest King! [crown] Always consider it the ultimate blessing to experience another “Period of Revolution!” Another trip around the [sun]! When I recently opened my eyes during my hospitalization you sent such positive shockwaves throughout my temple when I heard the new music you produced that you sent to my nurses to play for me called The One 4 Me.”

Born Albert Joseph Brown III, the “Nite and Day” performer rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s as one of the most well-known acts of the New Jack Swing era, which was started by producers Teddy Riley and Bernard Belle and fused hip-hop, dance-pop, and modern R&B.

Many of Al B. Sure’s fans were unaware that he was hospitalized let alone in a coma, which stunned them.

The comments section was filled with well wishes.

“God Bless you and your Pops ….Who is a friend. Did not know he was hospitalized for that long. Thought he was out and getting better 🙏🏽🙏🏽. Praying for him now to get better soon🙏🏽♥️. Praying for you also on your Birthday and beyond! Go do big things 🎂🙌🏾😊,” one social media user commented.

Another person said “So happy Your Pops is doing better! Sending You all the healing energy vibrations brother Happy Birthday! And enjoy you have much to celebrate @albsurejr 🙌🏽👑.”

As you may recall Al B. Sure! Was hospitalized in June after recovering from a surgical procedure.

We are glad that the New Jack Swing icon is doing better, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

