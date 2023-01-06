Celebrating LL Cool J | 5th Annual Urban One Honors Icons of the Culture

by Jhanaya Belle

January 6, 2023

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

Our honorees at the 5th Annual Urban One Honors are prime examples of what it takes to be an icon!

We are thrilled that LL COOL J is among that list, and we celebrate his contributions to the culture.

He’s a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, a Kennedy Center honoree, hip-hop artist, songwriter, producer, actor, author, winner of the NAACP Image Award, and founder of Rock the Bells Radio CH. 43 on SiriusXM.

LL COOL J has built one of the most diverse professional platforms in the entertainment industry!

As a true icon, he consistently showcases his broad range of skills with each project.

The Queens native has been making waves in the music industry for three decades and is still going strong.

LL COOL J got his start in the growing rap and hip-hop movement of the 1980s, which eventually gave rise to the musical and cultural phenomenon known as modern-day Hip-Hop.

Throughout it all, he has continued to have a major influence in music, arts, and culture.

Rock the Bells Radio debuted in March 2018. Since its inception, Rock The Bells has grown into a global multimedia platform that has established itself as the leading voice for timeless and classic Hip-Hop. It’s a platform that elevates Hip-Hop culture from its beginnings to the present.

We cannot wait to celebrate LL COOL J as an Icon of the Culture and present him with the Entertainment Icon Honor!

Tune in to the 5th Annual Urban One Honors MLK Day at 7/6c only on TV One.

