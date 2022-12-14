Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Best Known as ‘Ellen Show’ DJ, Dies at 40

by Jhanaya Belle

December 14, 2022

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, longtime DJ and co-host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died. He was 40.

According to officials, Boss died by suicide. His wife Allison Holker Boss announced his passing in an official statement provided to PEOPLE.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, stated. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued: “to say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Allison concluded her statement by leaving her spouse a heartfelt message.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The 40-year-old star joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014. He eventually established himself as a regular figure on the show, and in 2020, he was promoted to co-executive producer.

Prior to ‘Ellen,’ Boss gained notoriety on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. He finished the season as runner-up and then making a comeback as an All-Star.

When the program came again in 2022, he served as a judge.

He also was a second place finisher on Star Search and a participant on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project.

Boss leaves behind his wife Allison and three children: Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

TV One sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones at this most difficult time.

