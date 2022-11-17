New Docuseries Underway on the Late Nipsey Hussle’s Life

by Jhanaya Belle

November 17, 2022

Photo by: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

Nipsey Hussle’s life story will be told in an upcoming docuseries produced by Lebron James and Maverick Carter’s media studio, The SpringHill Company, in collaboration with the late rapper’s production company Marathon Films.

The currently untitled docuseries will provide viewers with “the comprehensive story of Nipsey, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.”

Fans can also expect to see never-before-seen archival footage, interviews with rappers Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and his partner, Lauren London, as well as exclusive access to Nipsey’s inner circle.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” James stated.

The Los Angeles native never stopped supporting his roots and working to give the Southern California music scene a presence in the industry.

He also made progress in his activism, launching Marathon Clothing in Crenshaw’s business district as a place for the neighborhood to unite in a celebration of culture and founding Marathon Agency, a company built to better serve his neighborhood by providing individual representation that is in line with a client’s interests.

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nipsey’s older brother said.

The Emmy-nominated director One9 (L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later; Nas: Time is Illmatic“) will executively produce and direct the docu-series.

We can’t wait to get more insight of who the late great rapper was behind the scenes. May Nipsey Hussle rest in peace!

