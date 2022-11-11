Snoop Dogg Announces a Biopic Is on the Way

by Jhanaya Belle

November 11, 2022

Photo by: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

West Coast legend Snoop Dogg is one of the latest stars to share their life story on the big screen!

Universal Pictures is working on a movie on the life of Snoop Dogg, which would be the first comprehensive biopic of the hip-hop artist and cultural icon. (MADE THIS THE SECOND PARAGRAPH)

The film will also be directed by Allen Hughes; his brother Albert helmed movies like Menace II Society and Dead Presidents.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” the Long Beach tycoon said. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

The movie is the debut film from Snoop’s Death Row Pictures and features songs from his extensive discography.

The Death Row brand was acquired by the hip-hop veteran at the start of the year from MNRK Music Group, which is owned by private equity firm Blackstone, for an undisclosed fee.

“I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” the 51-year-old told GQ last December.

His rise to stardom began in 1992 when he appeared on Dr. Dre’s first solo single, “Deep Cover,” and then on The Chronic, Dre’s first solo album.

Since then, Snoop, born Calvin Broadus, Jr., has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and over 23 million albums domestically. His accomplishments include 17 Grammy Award nominations, an American Music Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

He extended his career by dabbling in acting, turning into a DJ, and exploring business through excursions into the cannabis sector, technology, the food and beverage industry, and other areas.

The Oscar-nominated N.W.A film Straight Outta Compton, which broke box office records for a musical biography by generating more than $200 million, is another blockbuster hip-hop biopic produced by Universal. (REMAIN AS THE LAST PARAGRAPH? OR MOVE IT UP?)

We can’t WAIT to see Snoop tell his life story through film!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

