Anita Baker Returns to the Stage in 2023

by Jhanaya Belle

November 11, 2022

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

She’s heard our prayers! Here’s our money, Ms. Anita Baker!

The iconic singer has scheduled a 2023 arena tour of the United States.

According to a press release, the revered quiet storm soul singer will play her timeless hits live for the first time since regaining ownership of her masters.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!!” she said. “Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”

The tour marks the 40th anniversary of her debut album entitled The Songstress released in 1983.

The tour begins on February 11th at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and continues throughout the year before wrapping up on December 23, 2023, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

The news of the tour’s announcement shook Black Twitter. Atlanta’s fans are especially thrilled because the singer of “Sweet Love” will be there on Valentine’s Day.

“Anita Baker on Valentine’s Day!?!!!!!! Tickets, I neeed the tickets. I’ll find the man later but I need the tickets,” one fan tweeted.

Someone else tweeted that they would not pass up the opportunity to see the great vocalist, “Fingers [crossed] that when Anita Baker go on tour she slide through the Lou…if not I’m coming to her.”

Tickets will go on sale on livenation.com on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the tour dates:

Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates

11 – Hollywood, Fla. at Hard Rock Live

14 – Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

17 – New Orleans, La. at Smoothie King Center

May 10 – Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

May 12 – Belmont, N.Y. at UBS Arena

May 14 – Baltimore, Md. at CFG Bank Arena

June 30 – Chicago, Ill. at United Center

July 2 – Detroit, Mich. at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Nov. 18, 2023 – Greensboro, N.C. at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Nov. 22, 2023 – Memphis, Tenn. at FedExForum

Nov. 24, 2023 – Atlantic City, N.J. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Dec 15, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

Dec 17, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Dec 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. at Crypto.com Arena

Dec 23, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena

Are you excited to see Ms. Anita touring again? We know we are!

