Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper for Helping Regain Her Masters

by Jhanaya Belle

June 2, 2022

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We love to see musicians help each other out!

Chicago artist Chance the Rapper is getting showered with praises as legendary singer Anita Baker thanked him for helping her with a heavy task!

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records,” Baker asked her audience at a Las Vegas show. “Mister Chance the Rapper is right there.”

She continued: “Thank you so much.”

In March of 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed her plans to reclaim her masters when she asked supporters not to buy or listen to her songs on digital platforms.

After acquiring ownership of the original masters to her library, Baker was thrilled to announce that fans may resume playing her music six months later.

The lengthy procedure took months, aided by Chance the Rapper, who was previously unknown to fans.

Once fans learned about this wonderful gesture, they took to Twitter.

“So why y’all ain’t tell me Chance the Rapper helped Anita Baker get the rights to her music back,” one Twitter user stated.

Another fan commented on how dope Chance the Rapper is for helping Ms. Anita Baker.

“Damn, so it was Chance the Rapper that helped Anita Baker get her masters. Dope af,” the fan tweeted.

This fan gave the Chicago rapper a shout-out for the heartwarming gesture.

“Amazing! Shout out to @chancetherapper helping Anita Baker get control of her master recordings!”

After the show was over, Chance took to Twitter to return the love to the singer.

“I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US,” he tweeted.

Baker is one of several musicians who have sought to own their masters, giving them control over how their original recordings are used and marketed.

While masters ownership is a popular topic, musicians such as New York rapper Jim Jones have stated that more information on how to make masters more profitable should be emphasized in the same manner that masters ownership has been.

Yesss! We love this, shout out to Chance the Rapper!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

