Urban One Celebrates One Night of Black Culture at Showcase

by Jhanaya Belle

October 31, 2022

Photo by: Robert Adam Mayer for Urban One

It was a great night to remember Thursday, October 27th!

Urban One celebrated music and culture at the fabulous Urban One Showcase held in New York City.

Urban One organized a small industry event for over 200 important advertisers, business decision-makers, and Urban One talent and executives.

The purpose of the evening was to highlight Black music, art, and culture using our platforms.

Special guests including TV One and CLEO TV’s President Michelle Rice, Rickey Smiley, D.L. Hughley, and many of CLEO TV’s talent showed up and represented the Urban One family.

In addition to performances by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Rapper/Poet J. Ivy, some Reach Media personalities also hit the stage!

See a few of the incredible moments below.

The CEO of Urban One, Inc. Alfred C. Liggins III showed up to represent Urban One family- at the celebration of Urban One Showcase.

TV One and CLEO TV’s President Michelle Rice looked lovely!

The talented Alicia Keys was in the building!

Alicia Keys gave a phenomenal performance!

D.L. Hughley, Lore’l, Erica Campbell, Amanda Seales were all smiles on the red carpet!

CLEO TV’s very own Chef Jenard of New Soul Kitchen and New Soul Kitchen Remix, Rochelle Brown, Michelle Rice, Chef Essie of Global Gourmet, and Jake and Jazz Smollett of Jake and Jazz of Living by Design were all radiating CLEO TV energy.

Allison McGevna and Nancy Redd looked amazing on the red carpet!

Urban One Showcase was a night to remember!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

