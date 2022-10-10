Kellie Shanygne Williams and JoMarie Payton Set to Reunite for ‘A Family Matters Christmas’

by Jhanaya Belle

October 10, 2022

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit!

The cast of Family Matters will reunite for a Christmas film that will premiere online in November 2022.

According to Vibe, the beloved sitcom’s original cast members JoMarie Payton, who played Harriette Baines Winslow, and Kellie Shanygne Williams, who played Laura Lee Winslow will appear in the film.

“Working with JoMarie again is such a pleasure, and I could not wait to rekindle the spark and warmth that millions have come to love,” said Williams in an official statement.

In the LaVern Whitt’s directed film, A Family Matters Christmas, the “forgotten Christmas spirit” Alternis pays a visit to three quarreling siblings living in a newly blended family.

The siblings switch bodies in a holiday-themed Freaky Friday, but they have a deadline to meet to return to their original selves.

Although JoMarie Payton portrayed Williams’ mother on-screen, Williams’ real-life mother, Peggy Williams, penned the script for A Family Matters Christmas.

“When I was writing the story, I realized that the story mirrored my life, and through those life experiences, I’ve learned love, understanding, and forgiveness always win,” the writer shares.

The team behind the Christmas production, Vision Films, led by CEO Lise Romanoff, also described the movie as “a labor of love, both behind and on-screen.”

“[It’s] a delightful and special holiday film for the entire family. The three generations involved and reuniting some favorites from TV history make it that much more meaningful. It is a film that everyone needs heading into the holidays this year,” Romanoff expresses.

A Family Matters Christmas will be accessible on major cable and streaming platforms in the United States and Canada on November 8th.

Are you excited to see the cast of Family Matters reunite for this Christmas season? We know we are!

