The U.S. Dream Academy Partners Up with Monarch Magazine and Master P for ‘Dream Builders’ Effort

by Jhanaya Belle

September 30, 2022

In order to inspire the youth, U.S. Dream Academy is calling for assistance from two major players!

As part of their “Dream Builders” effort, the U.S. Dream Academy, a national nonprofit that is dedicated to youth development, is collaborating with Monarch Magazine, and businessman, philanthropist, and music mogul Percy “Master P” Miller.

“In a multi-phase project, our DreamTeens will have the opportunity to participate within experiential activities that provide hands-on education in a unique and authentic way. Affording them the opportunity to design content, start their own micro-snack shop, market their products, learn about profit and loss, inventory, and customer relations all while receiving mentoring from Percy Miller and coaching from various other experts and successful entrepreneurs,” The U.S. Dream Academy’s Chief Strategy Officer, Diane Wallace Booker shared.

According to The U.S. Dream Academy’s official website, the nonprofit is dedicated to breaking this cycle of poverty.

Their cutting-edge afterschool and mentoring program, which is currently running in cities around the country, is reshaping kids into dreamers who see and achieve their potential.

Hands-on activities such as one-on-one mentoring, tutoring, practical STEM lessons, engaging field trips, and more helps The U.S. Dream Academy’s research-based programs push young people and encourage active learning.

The organization’s Dream Builders efforts were established to introduce young people to industry professionals early on and to broaden access to coaching and financial literacy instruction.

This special partnership aims to inspire young people to follow their aspirations while showcasing creative approaches to reducing access disparities for Black and Latinx kids living in under-resourced neighborhoods.

“Monarch is excited to partner within this collaboration to help amplify the stories of young people and expand opportunities for youth to engage with creatives, business leaders, and media to help shape new narratives around entrepreneurship for Black young people,” said Will Walters, a publisher and content producer at Monarch Magazine.

The Emerging Leaders Roundtable, hosted by the CBCF, 51st Annual Legislative Conference, took place in Washington, D.C., on September 29.

Joined by young people from the U.S. Dream Academy, Miller made the announcement about Dream Builders project at the conference.

The rap mogul will also take part in Youth Summit to talk about his experiences growing up to become a successful businessman, record executive, and consumer product tycoon while emphasizing the value of giving back through his Team Hope Foundation and You Are Not Alone Foundation.

“African Americans make up a tenth of 1% of CEOs of Fortune 500 companies,” Miller stated. “The only way to change that narrative is to educate the youth on entrepreneurship and financial literacy at an early age. Teaming up with U.S. Dream Academy and Monarch Magazine, it’s all about building economic empowerment for our culture.”

Please join us as we congratulate the U.S Dream Academy, Monarch Magazine, and Master P for this amazing opportunity!

