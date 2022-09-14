R&B Singer and Songwriter Jesse Powell Dies at 51

by Jhanaya Belle

September 14, 2022

Photo by: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Jesse Powell, an R&B singer, and Grammy-nominated musician passed away on Tuesday, September 13th at the age of 51.

Recording artists Trina and Tamara Powell, Jesse’s sisters, each posted a message on social media on Tuesday night to share the news of their older brother’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” Tamara’s Instagram post reads.

She continues.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career.”

The post concludes by stating “We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” signing off, “The Powell Family.”

Many of the late singer’s fans and peers took to social media shortly after the news of his death was confirmed.

“Deep condolences 💐 to you and the family. What a gentleman and sweet soul. I remember we had a promo gig in St. Louis and he saaaaaang dowwwwwn!!! Whew!! What a voice,” fellow R&B singer Deborah Cox exclaimed.

SWV member Coko stated, “So sorry for your loss 🙏🏾💔.”

“💔💔💔 MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES!!! You know Jesse was like a brother to me!!! I love you and your whole family so much! I’m here for you and with you,” actor and singer Chester Gregory commented.

Early on Wednesday, September 14th, Tamara posted a second Instagram video of Jesse playing his well-known 1999 song “You,” which is also found on his 1996 self-titled first album.

“That voice!” Tamara wrote. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much.”

Jesse Powell was born on September 12th, 1971 in Gary, Indiana.

He was the older brother of both Trina and Tamara Powell.

Powell had four albums released between 1996 and 2003.

In 1996, he released Jesse Powell, his debut album. His second album, ‘Bout It, featured the 1999 hit single “You.”

The Recording Industry Association of America awarded his second album, “Bout It,” a Gold certification in 1999.

The song “You” has stood the test of time, receiving close to 13 million lifetime listens on Spotify.

This single also became Powell’s first top 10 hits.

Powell continued to release music. He released his third album, entitled JP in 2001, and his fourth album entitled Jesse in 2003.

The cause of Jesse’s passing has not been disclosed.

Our condolences goes out to Jesse Powell’s loved ones at this time. May Jesse Powell rest in peace.

