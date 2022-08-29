Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

by Jhanaya Belle

August 29, 2022

Photo by: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Congratulations to these new parents!

Activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab announced the birth of their new child on Sunday, August 28th.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” Diab expressed in an Instagram post.

Just before anchoring MTV’s red carpet event at the Video Music Awards on Sunday night, Diab, a radio and television host, made the announcement, explaining why she timed the release of her statement.

“I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Diab expressed in an Instagram post.

She continued.

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!”

According to US Magazine, the couple first connected in 2015, but they didn’t formally admit to being together until they attended a charity event together in February 2016 to support kids with heart disease.

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.

Comments began to pour in congratulating the couple.

“Congratulations!!!! Love you so much!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Mariah Carey commented.

Director Ava DuVernay said, “Love to you all. And respect to you all. And wishes of endless joy to you all. How magnificent! ✨✨✨✨✨.”

Legendary Spike Lee also commented on the post.

“Welcome To The New Princess-Love From Uncle Spiky💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜🤓.”

After thanking “everyone for your support as always,” Diab signed off the post with her boyfriend’s last name and the phrase “Love, The Kaepernicks.”

Please join us as we congratulate The Kaepernicks on their new bundle of joy!

