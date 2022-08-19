CLEO TV’S CHEF JJ BRINGS A SIGNATURE JUST EATS RECIPE TO E! DAILY POP

by TV One PR

August 19, 2022

CLEO TV’s Chef JJ Johnson, host of Just Eats with Chef JJ, a James Beard Award-winner and author best known for his barrier-breaking cuisine informed by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing, brought his delicious shrimp and scallop linguine recipe to E! Daily Pop. Hosts Justin Sylvester and Daryn Carp cooked with Chef JJ as he demonstrated his signature cooking style combining culturally relevant ingredients and classical techniques for a simple, delectable dish that can be made by the novice at-home cook or a seasoned chef.

Shrimp and Scallop Linguine

Recipe courtesy of Chef JJ Johnson

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

1 leek, cut into quarters

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

1 head black garlic

¾ cup white wine

1 bunch asparagus, cut in thirds

½ pound sea scallops, sliced in half

½ pound jumbo shrimp, tails on

1 pound cooked linguine

1 cup chicken stock

Chopped parsley for garnish

Parmesan cheese for grating

Method:

1. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the butter and melt.

2. Add the leeks and cook in the butter until they are soft and tender. Season

with cayenne and kosher salt and cook for about 4-5 minutes.

3. Add the black garlic and white wine. Bring to a simmer.

4. After 2-3 minutes add the asparagus and stir into the leeks as the wine

continues to reduce.

5. After about 1-2 minutes add the scallops and shrimp and cook until the fish

is just tender for another 1-2 minutes.

6. Add the linguini and chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Pull off the heat

and season with parsley and lots of parmesan cheese. Serve right away.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

