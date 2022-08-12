The Late Nipsey Hussle to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

by Jhanaya Belle

August 12, 2022

Photo by: Prince Williams/Wireimage

The marathon continues!

The Los Angeles area is still paying homage to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle as it has been announced that he will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a posthumous tribute.

“Nipsy [Nipsey] Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stated.

She continued.

“We’re honored to unveil his star on what would have been his 37th birthday.”

Additionally, Hyde Park will rename its Crenshaw K Line Metro Station “Nipsey Hussle Square” in his honor, according to The Los Angeles Times .

One of eight destinations along some of Los Angeles’s oldest neighborhoods is the new metro.

During a dedication ceremony, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, a Los Angeles City Councilman spoke about the late rapper’s dedication to the Hyde Park Station.

“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” Harris-Dawson stated.

The station will be located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson Avenue and 59th Street, near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing shop.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” Harris-Dawson stated. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that all right?”

Ermias Joseph Asghedom was born on August 15th, 1985, in the Los Angeles area. As he began to rise to fame, the Crenshaw native maintained extremely close ties to his community.

On March 31st, 2019, Hussle was shot and killed outside of his store The Marathon Clothing Store located on Slauson Avenue at the age of 33. During his time of death, the Crenshaw native was engaged to actress Lauren London, who has shares a son named Kross with. He also left behind a daughter named Emani from a previous relationship.

His killer Eric Holder was found guilty of his murder this past July.

May Nipsey Hussle continue to rest in peace 🙏🏾!

