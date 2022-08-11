Missy Elliott to Have Street Named After Her in Portsmouth, Virginia

by Jhanaya Belle

August 11, 2022

Photo by: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Virginia is giving rapper Missy Elliott her flowers!

The Portsmouth, Virginia City Council overwhelmingly decided to rename a street “Missy Elliott Boulevard” on Tuesday, August 9th.

“I am forever GRATEFUL🙏🏾 P-TOWN🙌🏾 VA #757 LOVE💜” the VA rapper tweeted.

According to WTKR, the city’s recently rezoned Entertainment District will benefit from the name change. The future location of the Portsmouth Rivers Casino will be on the new Missy Elliot Boulevard, along with the already-existing Victory Crossing Shopping Center and Tidewater Community College.

In the 1990s, the innovative rapper, songwriter, and producer made a name for herself by co-writing and producing singles for R&B superstars like Jodeci and Aaliyah with her childhood friend Timbaland.

Supa Dupa Fly, her debut solo album released in 1997, proved to the world that Elliot could compete with the finest in the rap industry and got her a nomination for a GRAMMY, including Best Rap Album.

Since then, Elliot has produced an almost continuous stream of songs that make you want to dance, such as “The Rain,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Work It.” Missy’s efforts have garnered her 22 GRAMMY nominations, 4 wins, and a plethora of other awards.

This is only the most recent honor given to Missy Elliott. In addition to winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award in 2019 and being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Grammy winner also joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year.

Congratulations Missy Elliott, please join us as we continue to give her well-deserved flowers!

