Black Panther Fans Across the World React to Trailer for Wakanda Forever

by Jhanaya Belle

July 27, 2022

Photo by: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Nearly two years after the loss of Chadwick Boseman, an incomparable Hollywood talent and beloved king of Wakanda, Marvel Studios released its trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to hit theaters in November.

The film’s co-stars Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright are ready to pay tribute to their late friend and leading man.

On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, the Wakanda Forever cast unveiled the first trailer for the much anticipated Marvel sequel and the world is still not done talking about it!

Boseman appears directly in the video as Shuri played by Wright and Queen Romonda played by Angela Bassett lament the death of their monarch to a new rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” sung by Tems. The music changes to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” as the trailer progresses and a mural of Boseman appears.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride, his culture, and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” Coogler stated. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film.”

The actors visited EW’s Comic-Con studio shortly after leaving the stage, where they discussed why it was so crucial to them that the movie be done well. They expressed the greatest hope that Wakanda Forever would honor Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43, following a quiet battle with colon cancer.

“The most important thing, of course, was honoring our brother, our leader, and our king,” Gurira said. “That was definitely at the forefront of our minds and our spirits and our hearts. There was this amazing impact that the first Black Panther had, so the need, I think, was to really solidify that these characters and this world have an arc. It wasn’t a one-time momentous thing.”

Before revealing the montage, Coogler wasted no time in praising Boseman, whose charismatic portrayal of T’Challa in the first Black Panther movie in 2018 contributed to the movie’s popularity on a global scale.

“Five years ago, I sat about right there, and we premiered the first footage from Black Panther,” Coogler reflected while on stage.

The Black Panther director continued.

“Sitting next to me, right to my left, was our T’Challa, the late-great Chadwick Boseman. The cast, including Chad, hadn’t seen the footage yet, so when we played it, he was right next to me, and he was excited, and he grabbed my shoulders. If you ever saw Chad in person, he had these enormous hands.”

Fans didn’t waste anytime to share their emotional response to the trailer.

“BLACK PEOPLE i need to know. what is the dress code for wakanda forever? are we wearing white for mourning? are we dressing up to the nines? are we in costume?WHAT ARE WE DOING!! #BlackPantherWakandaForever,” this Twitter user said.

Another person tweeted, “If @ImAngelaBassett cries in #BlackPantherWakandaForever the way she cried in “X,” imma have a whole anxiety attack & inconsolable crying fit in that theater. Chile… that wail. I’m tearing up just thinking about that cry & wail from “X.” I’m not gonna be able to take that🕊.”

One fan mentioned Bassett’s emotional dialogue in the trailer.

“What makes the Angela Basset part of the #BlackPantherWakandaForever trailer even more painful & poignant is the fact that it’s the only time a character speaks throughout the trailer. And THAT is what she says?? Oh man. Chills!”

Nyong’o also spoke out about mourning the loss of the beloved “king” in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever amid the excitement surrounding the release of the teaser trailer.

“For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it,” she told THR. “When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”

Nyong’o expressed thanks for the story that the cast and Coogler were able to portray on screen, despite the fact that Boseman’s presence was sorely missed throughout filming.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on November 11. Two new characters will appear are Namor the Sub-Mariner played by Tenoch Huerta and Ironheart played by Dominique Thorne.

Will you be watching the highly anticipated sequel?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

