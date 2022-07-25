TV One Celebrates Ms. Cathy Hughes’ Induction Into Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

by Jhanaya Belle

July 25, 2022

Congratulations are in order for our fearless leader and a true icon in Black media. Cathy Hughes has achieved yet another monumental honor!

Ms. Hughes, the founder of Urban One, was inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) in Atlanta on June 18, 2022, as part of its Juneteenth celebration.

“This Black Entertainment Walk of Fame is far more relevant and sincere and authentic than the one in California. Here they’re doing it in your honor to say congratulations,” Ms. Hughes said.

As of right now, Hughes is a recognized member of the 2022 Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class. The Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus collaborated to create the Walk of Fame (GEC).

Pioneering musicians, entertainers and visionaries who have had a positive influence on both Black culture and the community as large were recognized and honored during the Black Music Month Induction.

For Hughes, the induction ceremony involved her family. Her son Alfred C. Liggins III, who serves as CEO of Urban One, Inc., had the distinction of introducing her.

“I am very proud to be here today to induct my mother, the founder, and chairperson of Urban One, into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame,” Liggins stated.

The CEO of Urban One, Inc. wasn’t the only person to speak highly of Ms. Hughes’ induction. Her grandson, Charlie Liggins also spoke during the induction ceremony as well.

“On behalf of my grandmother Cathy Hughes, I’d like to thank the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame for honoring her with a star,” Charlie said. “Keep listening to Radio One. We love you Atlanta!”

The induction came just two years after she was honored by Congress for her lifelong, trailblazing work in media, less than a year after she was inducted into The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame.

The 75-year-old started her media career at the Omaha Star newspaper in Omaha, Nebraska, more than 50 years ago.

Before relocating to take a job as an administrative assistant and instructor for the School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C., she temporarily worked at KOWH, Nebraska’s first radio station.

Hughes worked her way up the Howard University ladder to take over as general sales manager of WHUR-FM, the school’s radio station.

As the first female vice president and general manager of a station in Washington, D.C., Hughes had an illustrious career at WHUR-FM. She popularized the now-iconic “Quiet Storm” while she was at WHUR, and it is still used today.

After working at WHUR for over ten years, she bought 1450 WOL-AM in 1980, anchoring an urban conversation show and creating the groundwork for Radio One.

A few years later, she added nine more radio stations to make ten in all. With her son Alfred Liggins III as her business partner, Hughes continued to fly in the 1990s, becoming the first Black woman to chair a publicly traded company and growing Radio One by acquiring 60 distinct gospel, urban, and talk radio stations.

In 2004, Radio One expanded to include TV One, a linear cable network.

The complete list of this year’s BMEWOF Inductees include:

Cathy Hughes (Foundational); Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington (Foundational); Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff (Foundational); Robert Smith (Foundational); RUN DMC (Foundational); T.D. Jakes (Foundational); Charlie Wilson (Mainstream); Donnie McClurkin (Gospel). Tamela Mann (Gospel); The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group); NAS (Hip Hop); Angela Bassett (Actress); Steve Harvey (Mogul); Bob Marley (International); Patti LaBelle (Legacy); Prince (Legacy).

Please join us as we continue to celebrate the powerful legacy of Ms. Cathy Hughes!

