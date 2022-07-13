Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice Joins Broncos’ Ownership Group

by Jhanaya Belle

July 13, 2022

The Denver Broncos now counts Condoleezza Rice among its owners!

The Broncos announced on Monday that the former secretary of state of the United States has formally joined the team’s new ownership group.

Following its recent $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos in June, the Walton-Penner family ownership group has now included former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group,” Rob Walton stated.

“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better.”

Since 2018, when ESPN reported the Browns wanted to interview the former national security adviser—a longstanding Browns supporter—for their head coaching position, Rice has been informally associated with the NFL.

When recently questioned about the relationship, notably during a 2021 appearance on Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, Rice didn’t deny Cleveland expressed interest, but she said she had no interest in coaching.

“It is an honor to be part of this ownership group,” Rice said in a statement issued to CBS Sports,” Rice expressed.

“Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity.”

John Wesley Rice Jr., her father, coached high school football in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 67-year-old is best recognized for being President George W. Bush’s first African-American female Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009.

She served as the nation’s first female national security advisor from 2001 to 2005 and served as Stanford University’s provost from 1993 to 1999.

Congratulations Condoleezza Rice on her latest endeavors!

