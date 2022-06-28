Stacey Abrams Calls for Roe v. Wade to be Restored

by Jhanaya Belle

June 28, 2022

Photo by: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is the latest to call for Roe v. Wade to be restored!

CNN reported on Sunday that Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams requested draft legislation to overturn the Supreme Court decision that nullified the important Roe v. Wade case.

“We know that the right to choose should not be divvied up amongst states,” Abrams stated.

She continued.

“And that the sinister practice of taking constitutional rights and allowing each state to decide the quality of your citizenship is wrong. Women deserve bodily autonomy, they deserve the right to make these choices.”

The state of Georgia is among those that would be affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The 48-year-old politician continued by outlining how this choice will soon affect women in her state.

“In Georgia in particular, in a matter of days, this six-week ban will be the law of the land,” she said. “That is horrendous. That is appalling. And it is wrong. And, as the next governor, I’m going to do everything in my power to reverse it.”

She added.

“I believe there should be federal law that allows women to have these choices, to have reproductive choice and reproductive justice, and I think that it has to stop being a political football where the ideology of the leader of a state can determine the quality of life for a woman and her ability to make the choices she needs.”

A law that forbids abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be found, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — when many women don’t yet know they are pregnant — was signed in 2019 by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Abram’s Republican opponent in the November election.

A federal district court later blocked the measure because it was unlawful.

Republican Chris Carr, the attorney general of Georgia, requested on Friday that the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals overrule the district court’s ruling and permit the state’s abortion ban to take effect.

Abortion rights are becoming a major subject in Georgia’s contest between Abrams and Kemp, a state that Biden narrowly won in 2020, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 1992.

Abrams is running for governor a second time. After her 2018 campaign against Kemp, in which she came in just 1.4 percentage points behind him, she became a national Democratic Party celebrity.

More politicians and celebrities are speaking out about the series of events.

