Stacey Abrams Wins Georgia’s Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

by Jhanaya Belle

May 26, 2022

Photo by: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Massive congratulations are in order for Stacey Abrams!

According to NBC News, Stacey Abrams has won the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia.

The 48-year-old exclaims that she is ready to take on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who won the Republican governorship primary on Tuesday, May 24th.

“I’m running because I believe in one Georgia, whether it’s bringing together neighborhoods, bringing together counties, or bringing together an entire state. Our responsibility is to see the needs of every Georgian,” Abrams stated.

Abrams has risen to prominence as a strong advocate of voting rights.

She is generally regarded for helping President Joe Biden win Georgia by registering hundreds of thousands of voters through her nonprofit, Fair Fight.

In 2018, the Atlanta native claimed that Kemp continued discriminatory election procedures that primarily impacted Black voters.

“I think that it’s legal,” she said. “I think it’s wrong. I think that what happened is that we have watched systematic erosion of our democracy, and over time, that was overseen directly by my opponent in the race, who also happened to be responsible for the administration of fair elections, and he didn’t do so.”

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were alsoable to capture Senate seats thanks to this momentum and that of other activists.

The call to expand Medicaid to all adults is at the heart of Abrams’ agenda.

However, she emphasizes her support for abortion rights and her opposition to state legislation that eliminates the need for a permit to carry a concealed firearm in public.

Abrams has experienced criticism over statements she made Saturday questioning Kemp’s assertion that Georgia has become the best state to do business in under his leadership, including a racist attack Monday from former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

In November, Abrams is expected to face either Kemp or former U.S. Senator David Perdue in a race shaping up to be one of the country’s costliest and most highly watched.

Let’s congratulate Ms. Stacey Abrams on her victorious win!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

