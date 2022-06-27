Top Moments of 2022 BET Awards

by Jhanaya Belle

June 27, 2022

Photo by: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In terms of Black entertainment, this month has been noteworthy. Our favorite musicians have provided us with plenty of topics to discuss, from last week’s Verzuz event to last night’s 2022 BET Awards.

For the second consecutive year, Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2022 award show in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26th.

The star-studded occasion featured surprising moments, motivational performances, and tender tributes.

Here are a few of the top moments of the 2022 BET Awards moments.

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City delivered a powerful performance:

The renowned Gospel choir, with the assistance of Kirk Franklin, had the crowd ready to worship during a thunderous rendition of “Kingdom” combined with “Melodies From Heaven.”

BET presents Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award:

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award after speeches by Jay-Z, Babyface, and Kanye West, as well as a spectacular performance by Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Shyne, Bryson Tiller, and Faith Evans.

In his speech, the mogul thanked his ex girlfriend, Cassie for helping him in his dark times as Yung Miami held up a sign reading “Go Papi.”

He promised $2 million to Howard University and Jackson State to support those institutions in their attempts after his speech.

Mariah Carey Surprise Performance:

The iconic R&B diva Mariah Carey surprised the crowd as she graced the stage to perform with rapper Latto.

Mary J. Blige Receives Her Flowers:

Mary J. Blige continues to receive her well-deserved awards. During the ceremony, she received an award for her hit song “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Jack Harlow Brings out Brandy:

Harlow brought out “The Vocal Bible” Brandy to perform her version of his “First Class” song after a quick performance with Lil Wayne and DJ Drama.

When he claimed in an interview that he was unaware that Brandy and Ray J were siblings. As a result, the internet wanted all the smoke.

Janelle Monáe criticizes the US Supreme Court:

Beginning her speech with a shout-out to “all the gays in the house” and acknowledging Black Music Month and Pride Month, Janelle Monáe praised the artists for “making art on our own terms, owning our truth, and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that attempts to control and police our bodies, my body, our decisions, and my decision.”

“F— you, Supreme Court,” Monáe exclaimed, flipping up her middle finger.

Jazmine Sullivan Takes Home Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Singer Jazmine Sullivan urged any boys and men who have ever “benefitted from a woman” to speak out for women, especially Black women, as she accepted her award. She continued by claiming that Black women would fight just as hard for Black men as they would.

Tems Wins Best International Act Award:

Tems, a Nigerian artist, gave a statement encouraging women everywhere to follow their dreams and use their success “as a sign” to do so.

Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance:

Kanye West made a special appearance to honor Diddy after taking a hiatus from the public.

The billionaire was completely covered from head to toe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

