Get Ready Beyhive 🐝, Beyoncé Announces New Album

by Jhanaya Belle

June 16, 2022

Photo by: BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images

The date July 29th has sent the Beyhive into a frenzy globally.

Beyoncé has announced that her 7th studio album, Renaissance, will be her follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

Act I is included in the title of the 16-song project, which may indicate that there are plans to share additional “acts” following this first release.

“Act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29,” read Beyoncé’s social media bio.

There aren’t many other specifics at this point, likely to increase suspense.

When Queen Bey inexplicably deleted her profile images from her social media platforms, some of her most observant and investigative followers may have anticipated an impending album release.

She also provided several photos from the Vogue session to her fans on her Instagram.

She lists the new album’s name on her website’s homepage, which is still ambiguous.

If you desire, there are links to pre-order a box set of merchandise or pre-save the album on Apple Music or Spotify.

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their excitement.

“No pressure Beyoncé, but I need at least ✌🏼 songs on this new album that make me feel as powerful as “crazy in love” does,” one Beyoncé fan tweeted.

Another fan stated, “Only Beyoncé could have this impact 😭 I’m screaming.”

“Beyoncé finna hit us with not ONE but TWO albums?! I’m finna cry a river. It’s been a long time coming. Lord knows I needed this.🙌🏾🐝,” another person tweeted.

Bey explained to British Vogue that the pandemic provided her more time to “think and rethink.”

The new music is described as hitting like a “wall of sound” with “soaring vocals and fierce beats” in the British Vogue profile.

July 29th can’t come fast enough!

