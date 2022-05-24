TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022 List Led By Black Entertainers

by Jhanaya Belle

May 24, 2022

TIME Magazine has unveiled its annual list of celebrities and figures who have influenced and altered the contemporary culture. And, of course, there was #BlackExcellence displayed in all categories!

The TIME 100 is a list that names and celebrates the world’s most influential persons in pop culture, politics, and social justice.

These figures are making waves on camera and in the real world regarding areas of: advocacy, representation, equity, and above all – talent!

Recognized by TIME Magazine, here are some of our favorite heavy-hitters who have had a national influence.

Artists

Quinta Brunson is not only the creator and star of the smash-hit show Abbott Elementary. She embodies #BlackGirlMagic!

Using her talents, Brunson showcases major issues that public schools face hilariously. With the show’s success, Abbott Elementary is continuously breaking records.

Grammy-Award winner Jazmine Sullivan has demonstrated an instinctual talent for crafting songs that accurately represent the stories of so many Black women since her first success, “Need U Bad.”

Sullivan exudes a lyrical tenderness that makes you question if she’s been reading your diary. She deserves her most recent Grammy win and the various accolades and awards.

Playwright Michael R. Jackson has shown the world his genuineness through his play, A Strange Loop.

In this play, Jackson uses the main character to show how he came into his originality and to show his audience the transformation to live in his entire truth as an openly Black queer man.

Innovators

We have witnessed the beautiful growth of actress Zendaya as a child actress transitioning to her adulthood.

She proved that she is a master at completely embodying any character that she takes on, from Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie, Levinson’s Euphoria to the latest installment of Spider-Man.

She cannot be stopped!

She is becoming a phenomenon in her acting career, but she has also become a powerhouse within the fashion industry.

Her work with brands like Lancôme, Bulgari, and Valentino, for whom she is a brand ambassador, has also solidified her spot in the fashion world.

Titans

It’s no surprise that the legendary Oprah Winfrey was among those that were listed as Time’s 2022’s titans!

For decades, Oprah was able to interview countless people to bring social issues to the forefront.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama stated that Oprah has a way of making her interview subjects comfortable to be completely vulnerable to get extraordinary interviews.

With her social skills, Oprah has changed and influenced others within the industry of television.

Icons

Singer and actress Mary J. Blige will forever be an icon!

She has been a household name for years due to her timeless hit songs, but she became the poster child of the round-the-way girl going through real-life issues.

She still provides fans a safe space to be themselves and constantly reminds them to have self-love no matter what is happening in their lives.

Actress and producer Issa Rae has also become a household name and icon.

The Los Angeles native has provided us with many laughs and gave us insight on various insights into different personalities within the black community.

From Awkward Black Girl to HBO’s Insecure, Issa has dived into the various relationships with the many types of Black women that aren’t showcased in television and the friendship dynamics.

Pioneers

Questlove, the Roots’ drummer, Questlove, has been listed as Time Magazine’s 2022 influential pioneers.

Not only is Questlove a musical encyclopedia and musical genius, but he is also now showing off other skillsets, including directing.

The six-time Grammy-Award winner has recently added an Academy Award to his resume and an Academy Award to his resume for his directing for Best Documentary Feature for the phenomenal documentary Summer of Soul.

Leaders

New York State Attorney General (AG),Letitia James‘s great strides has been recognized as she was named as an influential leader.

Being the first Black woman to be New York State Attorney General, James has used her power for good as she refused to back down from politically fraught lawsuits against powerful men.

Congratulations to those that were listed as Time’s 2022 Most Influential People! Keep shining, and we thank you for your contributions.

