ForTheCulture | Celebrating Black Winners at the 64th Grammy Awards

by Jhanaya Belle

April 4, 2022

Photo by: Emma McIntyre/Staff

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was a show that we can’t forget!

On the music industry’s biggest night, when big acts such as Drake and the Weeknd’s protests threatened to dominate the Grammys, the show became a celebration of Black music!

Black artists’ influence and impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. Black artists were nominated and won this year for a variety of reasons, including jaw-dropping live performances, amazing choreography, vocals that had us replay our favorite songs over and over, and much more.

There were even several wins for Black artists in some of the biggest categories of the night. Acts like Jazmine Sullivan, Sonic Silk, and Jon Batiste reigned supreme and took home awards for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

TV One celebrates the wins of Black music and the fantastic artists that were victorious!

Album of the Year

Artist Jon Batiste was on fire last night!

Winning Album of the Year, for his album We Are was a triumph for Black music. We can see the rich musical tradition of New Orleans, which influenced him throughout the amazing album.

Record of the Year

As we predicted, Silk Sonic took home the Grammy for their banger single “Leave the Door Open!”

Best R&B Performance

Coming in as a tie, both Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan took home an award for Best R&B Performance. Silk Sonic won for their hit single “Leave the Door Open,” and Jazmine Sullivan won for her single “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

Best R&B Album

As we predicted, our girl Jazmine Sullivan took home the award for Best R&B album for her Heaux Tales, making her a 2x Grammy Award Winning artist!

Which means put respect on her name!

Best R&B Song

“Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic just couldn’t be stopped this year!

Let’s face it the song was hot, and there’s no denying that.

Best Traditional R&B Performance

R&B singer, H.E.R. came out on top for her performance of “Fight For You.”

Best Rap Album

Taking home the Grammy for Best Rap Album this year was Tyler, the Creator for his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost!

This is the second time Tyler, the Creator won Best Rap Album. As you recall, he won the same award for his album Igor.

Best Rap Performance

Winning his first Grammy last night for Best Rap Performance was Las Vegas’ own Baby Keem.

Baby Keem’s hit song “Family Ties” featured his superstar cousin Kendrick Lamar.

We can’t wait to see what comes next for Baby Keem in the future!

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Doja Cat and SZA won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Kiss Me More.”

Going up against supergroup BTS, Doja Cat didn’t “really expect to beat BTS and Coldplay, simultaneously,” Doja Cat stated while onstage accepting her award alongside SZA.

It was a moving moment for the artist, as she emotionally made her acceptance speech.

Best Gospel Album

Legendary Gospel singer, CeCe Winans and her album Believe for It reigned the winner for Best Gospel Album.

Congratulations to the winners of the 64th Grammys!

Did you watch the Grammys last night? What was your favorite moment?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

